Renewed protests in Bangladesh after President's remarks on Hasina resignation

Protesters from the Anti-discrimination Student Movement stormed the presidential palace in Bangladesh on Wednesday, demanding President Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation for his recent comment on ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In an interview with Bangla daily Manab Zamin last week, Shahabuddin said he did not have any documentary evidence of Hasina resigning as prime minister before she fled the country on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests.

The protesters have set a seven-day deadline for Shahabuddin's removal and laid out a five-point demand, including scrapping Bangladesh's 1972 Constitution.

Several groups under different banners joined alongside the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at the premier Dhaka University campus, Shaheed Minar and Bangabhaban, reported PTI.