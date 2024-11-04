Deeply disappointing: Indian High Commission on Canada temple attack

New Delhi/Ottawa: The Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Monday strongly condemned the recent violent disruptions outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, near Toronto, labelling them “deeply disappointing.” The consular camp, co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir on November 3, faced significant disturbances from anti-India elements, prompting concerns over the safety of attendees and staff, India said in a statement.

Despite the disruption, the High Commission highlighted that consular staff successfully issued over 1,000 life certificates to Indian and Canadian nationals. Photos from the event were later shared on X. The Commission also expressed concerns over the applicants' security, noting that such events are organised in response to their needs.

Read More: Hindu temple near Toronto attacked by Khalistanis, Trudeau condemns incident

The statement further revealed that similar camps in Vancouver and Surrey faced attempted disruptions on November 2 and 3, emphasising the broader security concerns faced by Indian diplomats, local venue organisers, and attendees. As a result, the High Commission warned that future consular camps in Canada will only proceed if local authorities ensure adequate security measures.



“In the event that these camps cannot proceed safely, alternative arrangements will be made to provide these services, though this may cause inconvenience to local applicants,” the High Commission stated.

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following allegations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking New Delhi to the June 2023 killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has strongly denied these allegations.