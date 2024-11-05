Canadian cop Harinder Sohi suspended for attending Khalistani protest outside Hindu temple

A Canadian police officer has been suspended for participating in the pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on Tuesday. In an unverified video circulating on social media Officer Harinder Sohi was seen taking part in the protest and holding a Khalistani flag.

"The Peel Police is aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration," said Media Relations Officer Richard Chin in an email to CBC News.

"This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete," he added. The Peel police have also charged three people in association with the violence.

Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate on Sunday.

India condemned the attack on the Hindu temple. "We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.