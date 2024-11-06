Modi congratulates Trump on historic comeback; Netanyahu, Macron follow suit

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and French President Emmanuel Macron, congratulated President Donald Trump on his historic comeback on Wednesday. Trump is the projected winner in the United States election, leading in the three battleground states and receiving votes from more than half of the 50 states.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he added. The prime minister posted pictures of his previous meetings with Trump, who was the US president from 2016 to 2020.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! " the Israeli Prime Minister wrote on X. "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," he said.

"Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," posted French President Emmanuel Macron on X.