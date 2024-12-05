Dhaka: Bangladesh government has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – father of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes. Dhaka Tribune reported that Bangladesh Bank started printing new notes, including in them features of the July uprising, the Dhaka Tribune reported Thursday, referring to the student-led protests that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as Chief Adviser, the head of an interim government.

According to the central bank, banknotes of Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 are being printed on the instructions of the interim government. The new notes will not include image of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the paper reported, quoting the bank.Religious structures, Bengali traditions, and "graffiti" drawn during the July uprising will be included, it said.

I hope the new note could be released in the market within the next six months, it quoted Bangladesh Bank executive director Husneara Shikha as saying.

According to the paper, officials from the bank and the Ministry of Finance said the leader's image will be removed from the current notes. Initially, the design of the four notes is being changed, and the others will be redesigned in phases, they said.

The Finance Ministry's Finance Institute Division submitted a detailed design proposal for the new notes in September.

The legacy of Mujibur Rahman often called the Father of the Nation came under attack during the protests, which were initially against a controversial job quota. His statues and murals bearing his image were targeted as his daughter fled to India, and is reported to be still living there. She has directly targeted Yunus in recent remarks, accusing him of failing to protect the minorities, including Hindus.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has termed her remarks as hate speech, and the country's leaders said a smear campaign is on against the Yunus government.