Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a warm hug by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday at a dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Action Summit.



"Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris," PM Modi posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi and Macron will hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO’s Forum. The bilateral segment will also review progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership.

On Wednesday, they will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and inaugurate India’s newest Consulate General in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks PM Modi’s sixth visit to France.

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived in Paris on the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will also take him to the US. During his three-day visit, he will co-chair the AI Summit with Macron, hold bilateral talks, and engage with business leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon arrival, the PM also received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora.

"A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments," he posted. At the dinner, he also met US Vice President JD Vance, who is attending the summit.

The AI Action Summit will bring together global leaders and tech CEOs to discuss AI’s future, focusing on innovation and ethical development. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit includes key bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.

Ahead of his departure, Modi shared highlights of his visit, emphasising its significance in enhancing India’s global ties and fostering international collaboration.

"In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a significant gathering of world leaders and tech CEOs. Our discussions will focus on fostering a collaborative approach to AI that drives innovation while ensuring inclusivity, security, and trust," he said.

"We will travel to Marseille, where I will inaugurate India’s first Consulate in France. Additionally, I look forward to visiting the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a crucial fusion energy project where India is a key partner," he added.

(With IANS inputs.)