Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm reception from the Indian-American diaspora upon his arrival in the US on Wednesday. Braving freezing temperatures and rain, community members gathered outside Blair House, the President’s Guest House, chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi, Modi’ while waving Indian and American flags.



“A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” Modi posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit, Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday for a bilateral discussion at the White House, focusing on trade, energy, technology and immigration. The two leaders will also hold a joint press conference at 5.10 pm ET (10.10 pm GMT), the White House confirmed.

While Modi held a press conference with former President Joe Biden in 2023, it is rare for him to take media questions beyond occasional election-time interviews. He has not held a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister in 2014. In May 2019, he attended a press briefing but did not take any questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 2023 event with Biden, Modi denied religious discrimination in India, a claim disputed by rights advocates. The journalist who asked the question later faced online harassment from Modi’s supporters, drawing condemnation from the Biden administration.

Modi’s visit to Washington follows his trip to France, where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, in the early weeks of his second term, has hosted several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Modi is the fourth foreign leader to be received by the US president since his inauguration last month.

“Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet,” Modi said on X.