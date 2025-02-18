Toronto: A Delta Air Lines passenger jet crash-landed at the Toronto airport on Monday, the airport authority said, flipping upside down and leaving at least fifteen people injured. The Endeavor Flight 4819 was landing in Canada's biggest city from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota when it crashed, the airline said.

Public broadcaster CBC said up to fifteen people were injured, including three in critical condition. One of those three was a child, it said, adding they had been taken to hospital.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport posed on X.

Delta said it was "aware" of reports the flight had been "involved in an incident" and promised to share further details as it confirmed them. Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand said there were 80 passengers on the flight.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson," adding that the airport and local authorities were providing help.

A massive snowstorm hit eastern Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday.