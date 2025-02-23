US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was trying to get money back for the billions of dollars sent to support Ukraine's war against Russia. His comments came as Washington and Kyiv negotiated a mineral resources deal Trump wanted as compensation for the wartime aid his predecessor, Joe Biden, gave Ukraine.

It was the latest twist in a whirlwind in the first month since he took office, during which he upended US foreign policy by making diplomatic overtures towards the Kremlin over the heads of Ukraine and Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump told delegates at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington: "I'm trying to get the money back, or secured. I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up. We're asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get.

We're going to get our money back because it's just not fair. And we will see, but I think we're pretty close to a deal, and we better be close because that has been a horrible situation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours earlier, a source told AFP that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "not ready" to sign such a deal despite growing US pressure.