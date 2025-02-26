Kerala rain: IMD declares yellow alert in 5 districts
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for various districts on Wednesday. According to the forecast, isolated heavy rains are expected. A yellow alert has been issued for the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts on February 28 and March 1.
A yellow alert has been issued for the Kozhikode and Kannur districts on March 2. Rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in 24 hours.