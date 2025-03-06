Ottawa: Canada will continue to be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, a day after what he called a "colourful" call with President Donald Trump.

Trudeau said Canada would continue to engage with senior Trump administration officials about the tariffs, reiterating that his goal was to get the measures removed.

"I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," he told reporters in Ottawa.

Canada immediately imposed 25% tariffs on C$30 billion of US imports, and Trudeau said those measures would remain in place until the Trump administration ended its trade action.