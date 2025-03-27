Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon after accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation, Moscow's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," the Russian foreign minister was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency. He added that arrangements are currently being made for the meeting between Modi and Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavrov said Modi's first foreign visit was to Russia after winning the election last year. Now it’s our turn," he said, highlighting the warm relationship between the leaders.

Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. Earlier, he visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events, according to PTI.

On March 24, Lavrov said Russia is developing a "privileged strategic partnership" with India. "The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China boast an unprecedented level of mutual trust. Particularly privileged strategic partnership is developing with India," he said at an event.