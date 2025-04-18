United States: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) on Friday arrested Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a most-wanted terrorist accused of involvement in multiple grenade attacks in Punjab, India.

Singh, who allegedly entered the US illegally, was taken into custody in Sacramento. According to a statement posted by the FBI Sacramento on X (formerly Twitter), Singh is believed to be affiliated with two international terrorist organisations and used burner phones to evade surveillance and arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture,” the statement read.

Indian authorities have linked Singh to over 14 grenade attacks in Punjab, including a high-profile assault in September 2024. That attack, which targeted the residence of a retired Punjab Police officer in Chandigarh, was reportedly orchestrated by the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Singh in its chargesheet related to the incident. Further investigations are underway to facilitate possible extradition and to uncover more details of his alleged involvement in cross-border terror operations.