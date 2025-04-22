Singapore: A 20-year-old Indian national will be charged in Singapore on Tuesday for allegedly outraging the modesty of a cabin crew member aboard an aircraft bound for the city-state.

According to a PTI report, the police were alerted to the incident at 12.05 pm on February 28. According to a police statement on Monday, preliminary investigations revealed that the crew member was assisting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor.

According to the The Straits Times, as she bent down to pick it up, the Indian national allegedly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and pushed her into the lavatory with him. The female passenger who witnessed the incident quickly intervened and helped the crew member to get out.

The matter was reported to the cabin supervisor, and the man was arrested by Airport Police Division officers upon the plane’s arrival at Changi Airport. The authorities have not named the airline involved, PTI reported.

The man will be charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty – an offence that carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, a caning, or a combination of these penalties.

The commander of the Airport Police Division, Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, said, “We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.

“The police remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers on board from any form of sexual harassment or assault,” the report quoted Malathi as saying.