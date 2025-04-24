Islamabad: Pakistan National Security Committee has decided to close the airspace of the country to Indian airlines a day after the country's diplomatic ties with the neighbouring nation deteriorated over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday also decided to close the Wagah border close to Indian territory.

According to news channels, the Pakistan government is also considering suspending all treaties, including the Shimla Accord, signed with India following the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The country took the move after India announced five crucial decisions, including suspending visas for Pakistani nationals and suspending the Indus water treaty.

On Thursday, Pakistan condemned India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water treaty and argued that it’s a lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.

The official statement issued by the Pakistan government declared that any threat to the country’s sovereignty and security would be met with reciprocal measures in all domains.

The latest Pakistani response came after India ramped up its restrictions following the adoption of the five measures on Wednesday. India on Thursday revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including medical visas, and suspended visa services for Pakistanis.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked with effect from April 27. All medical visas issued to Pakistanis will be cancelled from April 29.

The minister asked all Pakistanis to leave India before their visas expired.

It also banned Indians from visiting Pakistan. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.