At least four people were killed and more than 500 injured in a powerful explosion on Saturday that ripped through Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, state media said.

"Unfortunately, at least four deaths have been confirmed by rescuers," the head of the Red Crescent Society's Relief and Rescue Organization, Babak Mahmoudi, told state TV.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday expressed sympathy for the victims of a port blast that killed four people and injured hundreds, dispatching the interior minister to supervise an investigation.

"While expressing deep regret and sympathy for the victims of the incident in Hormozgan Province, I issued an order to investigate the situation and the causes of the incident," Pezeshkian said on X, adding that Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni will go to the area for the probe.