In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead, US President Donald Trump commented on the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that the two countries would resolve the issue themselves.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, Trump said, “I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though; that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome, reported PTI.

When asked whether he intended to speak with the leaders of India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident, Trump noted the historical nature of the conflict.

There have been “tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it's been, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been", he said.

Tuesday’s attack, the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, targeted mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility.