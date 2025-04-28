London: A large number of Indian community members and diaspora representatives gathered outside the High Commission of India in London on Sunday evening to counter a Pakistani protest against what was branded as "Indian propaganda" following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" while waving the Indian Tricolour, the pro-India demonstrators visibly outnumbered the smaller group of British Pakistanis assembled across the road from India House. A strong Metropolitan Police presence ensured both groups remained separated as they exchanged insults, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the evening, British Indian groups held a candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus to honour the 26 victims of the April 22 attack. Similar "All Eyes on Pahalgam" protests and vigils have been organised by Indian diaspora groups across the UK, including in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast, condemning Pakistan’s alleged support for terror outfits.

"Our aim is to present a united front against terrorism," said Insight UK, a community organisation involved in the events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s demonstration followed another protest organised by Indian diaspora groups outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, which had witnessed a counter-protest by British Pakistanis, supported by Pakistani mission officials. A video from that event, widely shared on social media, showed a Pakistani official making a threatening throat-slitting gesture towards the Indian protesters.