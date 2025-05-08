Washington: The United States has issued an emergency advisory to all personnel employed in consulate in Lahore and its citizens in Pakistan to move to safer places from the conflict zone immediately. The US Consulate General in Lahore asked all personnel to shelter-in-place after observing reports of drone explosions, downed drones and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore.

The consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore's main airport.

US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict are also asked to leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place, reads the advisory issued on Thursday.

As India and Pakistan continued airstrikes in the border areas, the US expressed concern over its people in both nations.

As per the security alert, the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan will send updates as needed through our messaging system. The US citizens have been asked to ensure that they are enrolled in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP).

All the US citizens have been asked to seek secure shelter and have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance.

An official told PTI that at least four drones hit the Lahore cantonment area. The armed forces opened fire and played a siren, causing panic among the residents of Lahore's border areas and the Defence House Authority.

India on Thursday said it foiled Pakistan military's attempts to attack 15 places in Northern and Western India using missiles and drones, and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore as tensions between the two sides mounted amid fears of a wider conflict.

The defence ministry said the Pakistani military attempted last night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

These attempts were neutralised by the Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (Grid and Air Defence systems), it said.