Islambad: Pakistan said early Sunday that it "remains committed to faithful implementation" of the ceasefire it has agreed to with India, after New Delhi accused it of violating the truce and said it was retaliating.

Accusing India of committing its own violations, the Pakistani foreign ministry said its forces "are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint."

"We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint," the statement continued.

On Saturday, Pakistan and India had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks which killed at least 60 people and saw thousands flee their homes along the border as well as in divided Kashmir. The news had been surprisingly announced by Trump.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri had said that both sides would "stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea" with effect from 5:00 pm (1130 GMT).

He later accused Pakistan of "repeated violations" and said the Indian armed forces "are giving an adequate and appropriate response."