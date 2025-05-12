New York/Washington: The US discussed the current situation between India and Pakistan with the UK on Sunday, emphasising the need for both neighbours to maintain the ceasefire.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a readout, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday, PTI reported.

“On India-Pakistan, the Secretary and Foreign Secretary Lammy emphasised the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate. The Secretary expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” the readout added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio also reaffirmed the US position on the Russia-Ukraine war, saying “our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire."

Relations between India and Pakistan turned bitter after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.