Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg stated on Thursday that he had spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran and assured him of Boeing’s full cooperation in the investigation into the fatal crash of Flight AI171. He added that a Boeing team is prepared to support the probe led by Indian authorities.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad,” Ortberg wrote on X.

“I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau,” he added.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal probe into the crash in accordance with protocols laid out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future,” Naidu posted on X.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson also conveyed his condolences following the crash of flight AI171, which went down shortly after departing from Ahmedabad.

In his first response since the tragedy, Wilson described it as “a difficult day” for the airline and stressed that their focus is now on extending full support to all those affected.

“This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India. Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones,” Wilson said in a video message posted on X.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, while en route to London. The aircraft, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, struck a residential hostel housing intern doctors.

(With IANS Inputs)