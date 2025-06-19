Washington: The US State Department has resumed student visa processing with a new requirement: applicants must allow access to their social media accounts. Those who refuse may face rejection, as non-compliance could indicate an attempt to conceal online activity, reports PTI. The department stated that consular officers will now scrutinise posts for content deemed hostile to the US government, institutions, culture, or founding values. The move follows a temporary suspension of visa interviews last month, as part of the Trump administration’s plans to increase social media screening.

Visa appointments have resumed, bringing relief to students from China, India, Mexico, and the Philippines who were closely tracking updates. However, new guidance also instructs consulates to prioritise applicants seeking admission to colleges where international students make up less than 15% of the student body. According to a 2023 Associated Press analysis, more than 200 US universities, mostly private, including the Ivy League, exceed the 15% mark. Twenty-six public universities, such as the University of Illinois and Penn State, also fall into this category.

Foreign students have faced mounting scrutiny, with increased grounds for visa revocation and legal status termination. Earlier, the administration attempted to block some students, including those with minor offences, before later reversing the decision. The Trump administration has also pressed institutions like Harvard to cap international student intake at 15%, as part of a broader push to tighten vetting procedures. The State Department claims the policy will ensure thorough screening of all visitors. Internal guidance instructs officials to watch for any signs of ideological hostility.

Critics, however, warn of overreach. Jameel Jaffer of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute likened the policy to Cold War-era censorship. “This policy makes a censor of every consular officer and will inevitably chill legitimate political speech,” he told PTI. The US has also asked 36 countries to improve vetting standards within 60 days or risk inclusion in the existing travel ban list, which currently covers 12 nations.