Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet, has asked 70 per cent of government employees to work from home on Sunday until further notice as it prepares for the possibility that the Iran conflict might spread to its territory. The interior ministry also asked drivers to avoid main roads when travelling.

Kuwait, home to US bases, announced the establishment of shelters in a ministries complex after US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites late on Saturday, and President Donald Trump warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

Tehran had previously warned that if the United States attacked it, it could target American assets in the region, including US military bases.

"In light of recent developments in the regional security situation, we urge citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary, to maintain public safety and to allow the relevant authorities to use the roads efficiently," Bahrain's interior ministry said in a post on X.

Kuwait set up shelters in the country's ministries complex, an extensive compound of buildings that houses several government departments, including the ministries of justice and finance, the finance ministry said.

Bahraini authorities earlier this week said they had activated a national plan and a national civil emergency centre to prepare for emergencies and proceeded to test warning sirens across the country.

Regional media also reported that the country had set up 33 shelters.