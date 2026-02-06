Islamabad: At least 31 people have died and 169 others injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital, officials said.

The explosion took place at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, the police said in a statement.

The powerful explosion, which was heard from a far distance, was triggered when the suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the imambargah, where he detonated himself, police and eyewitnesses said.

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured in the explosion, a district administration spokesperson said in a post on X.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. However, police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Citing eyewitnesses, Geo News reported that the terrorist first opened fire and then detonated himself.

TV footage showed multiple bodies lying on the floor surrounded by shards of glass and debris.

Police and Rescue 1122 personnel were involved in rescue operations.

The army troops and Rangers have cordoned off the area, and security operations are underway in and around the site of the blast.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the capital to deal with the situation, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals.

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

Friday's attack came when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was visiting Pakistan. He arrived on a two-day state visit on Thursday.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemned the attack.

“Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity,” Zardari said.

Strongly condemning the attack, Abbas said that targeting places of worship is a direct attack on humanity, religion and social values, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to police officials, the nature of the explosion was being probed, but the explosion seems to be a suicide attack.