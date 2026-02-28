At least 51 people were killed on Saturday in a strike on a girls' school in southern Iran, state media said Saturday, after Israel and the United States launched attacks.

"The death toll from the Minab girls' elementary school has reached 51," AFP quoted state television, adding that 45 more people were wounded in the alleged strike in Hormozgan province.

The attack came amid a broader escalation after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday. Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been targeted. Iran retaliated with missile barrages aimed at Israel and several Gulf locations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with other American assets in the region and Israeli sites.

Missiles were reportedly heard across parts of the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Israel and Iraq, hours after the initial strikes. In the UAE, authorities said one civilian was killed. Witnesses in Dubai reported hearing explosions and seeing missiles streak across the sky.

In Tehran, smoke was seen rising from the Pasteur district, where Khamenei’s residence is located, amid heavy security deployment. Iran’s top security body warned that attacks could continue in the capital and other cities, urging residents to travel elsewhere if possible. Schools and universities were ordered closed until further notice.

The escalation comes amid ongoing domestic tensions in Iran following a deadly crackdown on protests earlier this year, and months after last year’s brief conflict with Israel in which US forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump said the latest operation was aimed at eliminating a security threat to the United States and giving Iranians an opportunity to challenge their leadership. The Pentagon said the US strikes were carried out under the codename Operation Epic Fury.