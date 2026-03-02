Khamenei's wife succumbs to injuries from US-Israeli attack: Reports
The wife of Iran's slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died Monday after succumbing to wounds sustained during the US-Israeli attack, Iranian media reported.
Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, 79, had been in a coma since strikes on Saturday killed Khamenei, the Tasnim news agency said.