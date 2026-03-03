The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 in several Gulf countries due to the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Board said fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later. The exams have been deferred in Bahrain, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). CBSE also informed that Indian Ambassadors in the affected countries have been notified about the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board said it will review the situation on Thursday and take a call on the examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards.

Tensions in the region escalated after the United States and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, leading to the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran carried out strikes targeting locations across the Gulf, further intensifying the conflict and raising security concerns in the region.