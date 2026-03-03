The rapidly escalating conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran has widened across the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia confirming that the US Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones early Tuesday. The incident caused a limited fire and minor damage, though authorities did not immediately release further details. The strike comes amid an intense regional exchange of attacks that has rattled energy markets, disrupted global aviation and raised fears of a prolonged war.

The embassy incident followed reports that the US compound in Kuwait was also struck on Monday. The flare-up is part of a broader military campaign in which the US and Israel have carried out sustained strikes on Iran. US President Donald Trump said the operations could last four to five weeks and possibly longer, signalling no immediate exit plan. Iran and its allies have retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel and strategic targets across Gulf states, including energy facilities in Qatar.

India issues travel and flight advisories

Amid the deteriorating security situation, Indian missions in the region issued urgent advisories to citizens. The Embassy of India in Riyadh announced that IndiGo would operate special flights from Jeddah to India as part of efforts to normalise travel. The airline plans four dedicated services on March 3 to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Akasa Air also said it would run select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and March 4 following a comprehensive safety review.

In Qatar, the Indian Embassy urged nationals to strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities. Residents were advised to remain indoors except in extreme necessity and rely only on verified official information. Qatar’s civil aviation authority has closed the country’s airspace, suspending operations at Hamad International Airport until further notice. Passengers have been told not to proceed to the airport and to check directly with airlines for updates.

US urges Americans to leave region

The US Department of State has asked American citizens to immediately depart more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries using commercial means where available. The advisory covers Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Officials cited the rapidly deteriorating security environment following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Energy infrastructure and shipping targeted

The conflict has begun to directly threaten global energy supplies. Saudi Arabia said drones targeted the Ras Tanura oil refinery, one of the world’s largest, though air defences intercepted the attack. In Qatar, the air force reportedly shot down two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 bombers. QatarEnergy announced it would halt liquefied natural gas production indefinitely, triggering a sharp spike in European gas prices.

Shipping has also come under pressure, with multiple vessels reportedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes. The Gulf’s role as a major aviation hub has compounded the disruption, leaving hundreds of thousands of airline passengers stranded worldwide even as some carriers cautiously resume limited services.

A satellite image shows efforts to control a fire as smoke rises in the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a drone attack, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia March 2, 2026. Photo: Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, said airstrikes targeted the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. The US and Israel have not confirmed striking the site but maintain they are targeting Iran’s leadership and nuclear infrastructure. Tehran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful and denies pursuing nuclear weapons.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said at least 555 people have been killed in US-Israeli strikes. In Israel, Iranian missile attacks have killed 11 people. Israel’s retaliatory strikes in Lebanon have reportedly killed dozens more after Hezbollah launched missiles in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US military confirmed that two previously missing American service members were found dead, raising the total US fatalities to six. Additional deaths have been reported in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain. Tensions were further underscored when the US military said Kuwait had mistakenly shot down three American F-15E Strike Eagles during the Iranian assault, though all six pilots ejected safely.

Hezbollah-Israel front heats up

Hezbollah said it fired missiles into Israel early Monday, marking its first claimed attack in more than a year. Israel responded with heavy airstrikes across Beirut’s suburbs and southern Lebanon, killing at least 52 people and wounding more than 150, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Israeli military leaders said operations against Hezbollah would continue until the threat from Lebanon is eliminated.

No clear end to the campaign

US B-2 stealth bombers have struck Iranian ballistic missile facilities, and Washington says multiple Iranian warships have been destroyed. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted the US is not pursuing nation-building in Iran, while Israeli officials said operations would continue as long as necessary.

Despite the sustained military pressure, Iran has ruled out negotiations with Washington for now. Trump has indicated openness to talks with Iran’s future leadership but has also urged Iranians to rise against their government, with no visible signs of such unrest yet.

Tehran on edge

Inside Iran, Tehran’s streets have largely emptied as residents shelter from airstrikes. The paramilitary Basij force has reportedly set up checkpoints across the capital. Witnesses in other cities described a heavy security presence as uncertainty and fear grip the country.

With missile exchanges expanding, energy markets rattled and airspace closures spreading across the Gulf, the conflict shows few signs of easing, raising the prospect of a prolonged and deeply destabilising regional war.

(With inputs from AP via PTI, Reuters.)