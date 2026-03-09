Two Bangladesh nationals were killed and 12 persons including an Indian were injured after a military projectile landed in a residential area in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Saudi Civil Defence, the projectile struck a residential location in the Al-Kharj Governorate, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to 12 others.

A spokesperson for the Civil Defence said the projectile hit a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj.

Though initial reports claimed that an Indian national was killed, the embassy ruled out this. According to the Indian embassy, a citizen who sustained injuries in the attack is undergoing treatment.

Around 12 Bangladeshi residents also sustained injuries, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

"Following up on the initial statement regarding the direct fall of a military projectile on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate, and after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality," Saudi Civil Defense said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased and injured. The strike also caused damage to property, the spokesperson added.

In a post on X, the Saudi Civil Defence said it had responded to the incident involving a military projectile that fell on a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 12, along with material damage.

The statement added that attempts to target civilian sites constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Beginning February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran after days of mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump on Tehran to accept a new agreement on its nuclear programme. Iran’s retaliation has since widened the conflict across the Gulf region.