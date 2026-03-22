Six people have died and one remains missing after a Qatari military helicopter crashed into the Gulf state’s waters following a technical malfunction on Sunday. A search operation remains underway to rescue the final passenger, the Qatari government confirmed.

"A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State," Qatar's defence ministry said in a statement posted on X. "Search operation for its crew members and passengers is in progress."

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The interior ministry said that several specialised teams have been deployed. According to the ministry, these operations are being carried out in close coordination by the Maritime Search and Rescue Team of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, along with the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

"Search efforts have resulted in finding six out of seven who were on board. The death of those who were found has been confirmed, while specialised teams continue intensive operations to find the last missing person," the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

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The government also expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased.

Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying when the incident occurred.

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While several strikes have targeted Qatar since the start of the West Asia conflict, no connection has been made between this chopper and the conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

(With AFP and Reuters inputs)