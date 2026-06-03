Kuwait on Wednesday ordered two Iranian embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours after an Iranian strike on Kuwait International Airport killed one person, an Indian national, and injured dozens of others.

The move came after Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Al-Mashaan summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Kuwait, Hamed Hamid Yaqoubi Far, and handed over an official protest note condemning the attack. Kuwait also declared two members of the Iranian diplomatic mission persona non grata and directed them to leave the country within a day.

Also Read Indian national killed in strike on Kuwait airport

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In a strongly worded statement, Kuwait accused Iran of continuing attacks on its territory and described the strike on the airport as a fresh assault on vital civilian infrastructure. The Kuwaiti military termed the attack an act of "criminal Iranian aggression".

India also condemned the strike, confirming that an Indian national was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

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"We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "We again call upon parties to cease such attacks," it added.

The Iranian drone strike targeted a passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, killing an Indian citizen and injuring 63 people, according to Kuwaiti authorities. Health Ministry spokesperson Abdullah al-Sanad said those injured suffered wounds ranging from head injuries and cerebral haemorrhages to amputations and blast-related trauma.

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The attack marked a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and US forces in the Gulf and posed one of the most serious challenges yet to the fragile April 8 ceasefire that ended more than a month of conflict triggered by the US-Israeli bombing of Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed US actions for the escalation, accusing American forces of provoking the strikes through attacks on a tanker and a communications tower on Qeshm Island.

Kuwait said it detected 30 ballistic missiles and drones during what it described as a "heinous Iranian aggression". Air traffic was temporarily suspended and incoming flights diverted before operations partially resumed later in the day.

The airport, which had been targeted multiple times during the conflict, had only fully resumed normal operations on Monday.