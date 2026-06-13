US forward Folarin Balogun scored a brace in front of a rapturous American crowd as the World Cup co-hosts romped to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday in their Group D opener.

After seven minutes, a swift combination from Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic split the opposition defence and ended in Paraguay midfielder Damian Bobadilla touching the ball into his own net.

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Balogun doubled their lead in the 31st minute as the US attackers seemed to be able to cut through the Paraguay defence at will. The 24-year-old grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime with a fine strike into the top left corner.

Paraguay's Mauricio pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute after being set up by Julio Enciso. However, Giovanni Reyna completed the rout for the US in stoppage time, finishing with the outside of his boot.

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The US face Australia on June 19 in Seattle, while Paraguay travel to San Francisco to face Turkey.