In this episode of Start Action Cut, Deepa, Princy and Padmakumar are decoding the Malayalam movie 'King of Kotha' directed by Abhilash Joshiy and featuring an ensemble star cast that includes, Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.