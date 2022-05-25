Daily News Dose: Teenager guns down 19 children, 2 adults in US | May 25, 2022

Hello, this is your daily dose of news from Onmanorama. I'm your host, Ajish Jimmy George, and these are the major news stories of the day:

Congress veteran Kapil Sibal quits party, files RS nomination as SP-backed Independent

Court revokes PC George's anticipatory bail

Bennichan Thomas to be new Forest Dept head

World Bank rules out bridge financing to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Teenager guns down 19 children, 2 adults in US



Let's get into the details,

Announcing that he had resigned from the Congress last week, Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sibal, whose exit is another jolt for the electorally battered Congress, went to the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises to file his papers along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and other party senior leaders.

A prominent member of the G23, which had sought an organisational overhaul in the Congress, Sibal's tenure as Congress' Rajya Sabha MP ends in July.

The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class court on Wednesday revoked the anticipatory bail granted to former Poonjar MLA PC George in the hate speech case.

George later appeared at Palarivattom police station for questioning. The court action came after the prosecution pointed out that George had violated bail conditions.

The former Poonjar MLA had made controversial remarks aimed at a particular religious community during a function at Thycaut Mahadeva Temple in Vennala under the Thrikkakara Constituency, where a by-election is due on May 31.

Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas will be appointed as the new Forest Department Chief in Kerala.

A high level committee summoned under the chairmanship of the chief secretary had handed over file of recommendation to the chief minister's office. The recommendation was submitted by Chief Secretary, Forest Department head, Principal Secretary and a central representative. The current Forest Department head PK Kesavan will retire on May 31.

As the Chief Wildlife Warden, Thomas was suspended in November last year after an order not sanctioned by the Kerala government, was issued granting permission to Tamil Nadu to fell 15 trees in the vicinity of the baby dam at Mullaperiyar. The suspension was later withdrawn and the government ended the departmental inquiry against him.

The World Bank has ruled out bridge financing or new loan commitments to crisis-hit Sri Lanka until the island nation's economy sets up an adequate macroeconomic policy framework, the global lender has said.

The statement by the World Bank came on Tuesday following reports that the Washington-based institution was planning to support Sri Lanka to overcome the financial crisis in the form of a bridge loan or new loan commitments.

In one of the worst school shootings in American history, an 18-year-old gunman in body armour massacred at least 21 people, including 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas state, with an emotional President Joe Biden urging lawmakers to "turn this pain into action" to control the powerful gun lobby.

The youth opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, 134 km from San Antonio, at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday before he was killed by law enforcement, officials said.

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the killer as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the area where the school was located. The shooter's motive remains unclear.

That brings us to the end of this episode. Be sure to come back tomorrow. As always, thanks for listening to Daily News Dose.