Daily News Dose: Over 150 PFI activists detained in NIA raids across 7 states | Sept 27, 2022

1. Sachin Pilot in Delhi to discuss issues plaguing Congress Party in Rajasthan

2. One more KSRTC staff suspended in the Kattakkada depot ruckus case

3. More than 150 people linked with the Popular Front of India were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday

4. Actor Sreenath Bhasi to be examined for drugs in the case of misbehaviour towards anchor

5. Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

1. Amid a massive political crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi on Tuesday.

However, there was no confirmation about his schedule in the capital with sources close to him saying that no meetings were fixed so far.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor.

Sonia Gandhi had on Monday sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from the observers as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

2. One more KSRTC employee has been suspended in connection with the issue of attacking a man in the Kattakkada depot, in presence of his daughter. Mechanic S Ajikumar was suspended after the investigation conducted by the vigilance department. Earlier, four other employees were also suspended in the case, as instructed by the transport minister.

3. More than 150 people allegedly linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam.

Conducted mostly by state police teams, the raids were spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh.

On September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

As police teams fanned out across their respective states on Tuesday, seemingly synchronised, the action was swift. While 25 people were arrested in Assam, 10 were arrested in Maharashtra and 57 were detained in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The count of those detained in Delhi was 30, Madhya Pradesh was at 21 followed by 10 in Gujarat. Besides, several people were also arrested in Karnataka.

4. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday that Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

79-year-old Parekh will be presented with the award during the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, to be held on Friday.

5. Actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested on Monday for misbehaving with an anchor of a Youtube channel during an interview, will be examined for drug usage as part of the case. It will be checked whether the actor was under the influence of drugs, during the interview. The samples of the actor's nails, hair and blood have been reportedly collected for the same.

In a related development, the film producers association has decided not to cooperate with the actor.

