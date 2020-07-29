Broad was out there on a mission: Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on England pacer Stuart Broad who has entered the elite 500-wickets club in Test cricket.



Broad reached the milestone when he got the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite on the final day of the third Test against the West Indies in Manchester which England won by 269 runs to win the Wisden Trophy. Broad ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps, despite not playing in the first Test in Southampton.



"Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, Stuart Broad had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement!" Tendulkar said in a tweet.

The 34-year-old on Tuesday became the second Englishman to scalp 500 Test wickets after his new-ball partner James Anderson, who had also achieved the feat against West Indies in 2017 at the Lord's. Interestingly Brathwaite was Anderson's 500th scalp as well.



Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is currently the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 800 scalps. He is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Broad (501).