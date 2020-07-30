Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya becomes dad

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle.



His Twitter post read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.

The couple had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family.



Hardik's Instagram post in May had read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. He was followed by the other Indian player and chief coach Ravi Shastri.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Serbian Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."



The news of Hardik's engagement to the Bollywood actress was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for his Indian teammates.