Kings XI deny reports of Karun Nair contracting COVID-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab has dismissed media reports that batsman Karun Nair had recently recovered after contracting COVID-19.

"He had some mild fever, that's all. Nothing to do with coronavirus. He's perfectly alright," Kings XI Chief Executive Satish Menon was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Cricket website 'ESPNCricinfo' had reported that Nair "went into self-isolation for more than two weeks" before testing negative for the virus.



A Board of Control for Cricket in India source told PTI that Nair returned a negative test on August 8 at the end of his quarantine. He will now have to clear three more tests like the rest of the contingent to be able to fly out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 20.



"He is absolutely fine now. He was asymptomatic throughout and was feeling okay. His test came negative after two weeks and he has even resumed personal training. Now, he will be tested like all other squad members before the team leaves for UAE," the source said.



Nair, who has scored a triple hundred in Tests, last played for India in 2017. He has been a part of Kings XI since 2018.



The 28-year-old will be playing alongside Karnataka teammates Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul, who will captain the side for the first time.

The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.