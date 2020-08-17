Dhoni an irreplaceable player: Sreesanth

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday night. Kerala pacer S Sreesanth, who was part of the Indian squad which won the ICC World T20 in 2007 and the ICC World Cup in 2011 under Dhoni, was all praise for his former captain.

This is what Sree had to say about Dhoni calling it quits:

Dhoni is an irreplaceable player in every sense. His retirement is a huge loss for the team. He should have been part of the Indian team for the next Twenty20 World Cup. He deserved a lap of honour on the shoulders of his teammate after India’s triumph in next year’s competition. I formed a friendship with Dhoni after getting into the Indian team. Dhoni and the rest of the team visiting my home in Kochi (in 2007) was an unforgettable experience.

Sreesanth and Dhoni during a training session. File photo: AFP

Not just physical fitness, but self-confidence and intelligence made him stand apart. He used to advise not to worry about the last ball and instead concentrate on the next. He could give apt advice to his teammates during batting and fielding after gauging the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition. It was a big help and lessened the pressure on the players.