IPL 2020: MI star Pollard arrives in UAE

Abu Dhabi: West Indies stars have started arriving in the United Arab Emirates to join their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams after completing their commitments in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which got over on Thursday.



The Mumbai Indians tweeted on Saturday that batsman Sherfane Rutherford and Kieron Pollard, along with his family, had arrived in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted that star all-rounder Andre Russell was on his way to the UAE.

Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo on Thursday ensured Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) completed the first perfect season in franchise T20 history as the team led by Pollard defeated St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the CPL final to win the trophy for a record fourth time.



Simmons and Bravo on Thursday shared an unbroken partnership of 138 off 88 balls as they helped the TKR chase down a competitive target of 155 with 11 balls to spare. Pollard starred with the ball as he picked up 4/30 in his allotted four overs.



