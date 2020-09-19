IPL 2020 | Chennai put Mumbai in to bat in opening match

Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020 here on Saturday.

The match is a repeat of last year's final in which Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, edged Chennai by one run.

Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson and Trent Boult are the four overseas players in the Mumbai XI, while Chennai have gone in for Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi as their foreign picks in the line-up.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been moved out of India to the United Arab Emirates due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The richest T20 tournament will be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The final is slated for November 10.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M S Dhoni (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi.