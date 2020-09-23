Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a victory target of 196, were struggling at 82/4 in 13 overs against Mumbai Indians in their IPL opener here on Wednesday.

KKR lost openers Shubhman Gill (7) and Sunil Narine (9) cheaply.

Dinesh Karthik (30) and Nitish Rana (24) put on 46 for the third wicket before the two fell in quick succession.

Trent Boult, centre, celebrates with teammates after dismissing KKR opener Shubhman Gill. Photo: PTI

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma pummelled the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling into submission and powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195/5.



After Shivam Mavi (2/32) removed opener Quinton de Kock (1) cheaply, Rohit (80 off 54 balls; 3 fours, 6 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 28; 6 fours, 1 six) conjured 90 runs for the second wicket to pull the team out of trouble.



Rohit, who began with a maximum, displayed his languid grace and elegance as he took the Kolkata attack to the cleansers. Yadav effortlessly smashed four boundaries off Sandeep Warrier (0/34), including a cover-drive and a flick, in the third over.



Rohit got going after smashing pacer Pat Cummins (0/49) for two maximums - both off his trademark pull-shot. With the two looking good and hitting sixes and fours at will, Mumbai raced to 94/1 after 10 overs.



Kolkata, however, cut short Yadav's stay when he was run out.



Rohit continued his brutal onslaught against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (0/39), smashing him for two maximums.



Saurabh Tiwary (21) and Hardik Pandya (18) played perfect second fiddle to Rohit, who literally bulldozed the opposition bowlers.



Kolkata tried to pull things back by removing Rohit and Hardik in quick succession even as Mumbai added 48 runs in the last five overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)