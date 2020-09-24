IPL 2020: Chahal sends back Agarwal after breezy opening stand

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab were 57/1 in 7 overs after being put in to bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match here on Thursday.

Mayank Agrwal (26) was dimissed by Yuzvendra Chahal after he had put on 57 with captain K L Rahul (29 batting).

RCB, who won their opening game against Sunrsiers Hyderabd, have fielded an unchanged eleven. Kings XI made a couple of changes from the team which lost to Delhi Capitals in their opener.

Murugan Ashwin replaced K Gowtham, while Jimmy Neesham came in for Chris Jordan.

The teams: Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal