IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw shines as Delhi post 175/3

Dubai: Prithvi Shaw's quick-fire 64 helped Delhi Capitals post 175/3 in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Friday.

Openers Shaw (64) and Shikhar Dhawan (35) gave Delhi a solid start as they put on 94.

Shaw, however, was lucky that Chennai captain and wicketkeeper M S Dhoni failed to pick up an under-edge off Deepak Chahar's opening over before he had opened his account. Television replays later confirmed that he had nicked the ball to Dhoni.

He celebrated the reprieve by smashing two boundaries in the very same over.

The 20-year-old brought up his fifty off 35 balls.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla ended the stand as he trapped Dhawan in front of the wicket.

Shaw departed in Chawla's final over as he was stumped by Dhoni. Shaw smashed nine fours and a six in his 43-ball knock.

CSK players celebrate the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw. Photo: PTI

Captain Shreyas Iyer (26) and Rishabh Pant, who came in at No. 3, added 58 for the third wicket. Pant remained unbeaten on 37.

Chawla picked up 2/33 for CSK.

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl.

Chennai made one change from the team which lost to Rajasthan Royals as Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood came in for Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi, who edged Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over in their opener, made a couple of changes. Leggie Amit Mishra replaced an injured R Ashwin, while pacer Avesh Khan got the nod over Mohit Sharma.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla.



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

