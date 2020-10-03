IPL 2020: Late charge takes Royals to 154/6

Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals ended up with 154/6 after electing to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Saturday.

Royals captain Steve Smith departed in third over for four as he chopped one onto the stumps off Isuru Udana.

Royals suffered a big blow when Jos Buttler was sent back by Navdeep Saini off his first ball. Buttler made 22 off 12 balls.

Sanju Samson was caught and bowled by leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for four as Royals slipped to 31/3. Mahipal Lomror (47) and Robin Uthappa (17) steadied the ship with a 39-run stand before Chahal cut short Uthappa's stay.

Lomror top-scored with 47. Rahul Tewatia (24 not out) produced the big hits to take Royals past the 150-run mark.

Royals made one change with Lomror coming in for Ankit Rajpoot, while Bangalore retained the eleven which beat Mumbai Indians in their last game.



Both sides have won two games and lost one.



The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.