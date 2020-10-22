IPL 2020: Pandey dazzles as SRH sail past Royals

Dubai: Manish Pandey's unbeaten 83 off 47 balls powered Sunrsiers Hyderabad (SRH) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 155, Pandey and Vijay Shankar (52 not out) added 140 for the third wicket to take SRH home in the 19th over.

Jofra Archer had sent back captain David Warner (4) and Jonny Bairstow (10) as SRH slumped to 16/2 in the third over.

However, Pandey and Shankar put SRH in firm control.

The win lifted SRH to fifth spot with eight points from 10 games, while Royals are in seventh spot with eight points from 11 matches.

Rajasthan Royals ended up with 154/6 after being put in to bat by SRH.

Sanju Samson made a breezy 36. Photo: Twitter/IPL

Jason Holder, playing his first game of the season, claimed 3/33 and effected a direct hit to make a big impression.

Opener Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa (19) put on 30 for the first wicket before the latter was run out by Jason Holder.

Stokes (30) and Sanju Samson added 56 for the second wicket.

Sanju made a 26-ball 36. The right-hander hit three fours and a six before being bowled by Holder.

Stokes, who struggled with his timing, was clean bowled by Rashid Khan as Royals slipped to 86/3. The left-hander hit two boundaries from 32 balls.

Jos Buttler was dismissed by Vijay Shankar for nine with the total on 110.

Captain Steve Smith (19) and Riyan Parag (20) perished in Holder's final over.