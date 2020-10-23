IPL 2020: Curran takes CSK to 114/9

Sharjah: Sam Curran's fighting 52 saved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from humiliation in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Friday. Put in to bat, CSK lost five wickets inside the powerplay and were reduced to 43/7 in the ninth over before the dapper left-hander took them to 114/9 in 20 overs.

Trent Boult was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/18, while Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar claimed two wicket each.

Boult dismissed CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the opening over.

Bumrah struck twice in his first over as Ambati Rayudu (2) and N Jagadeesan fell off successive deliveries.

Boult sent back Faf du Plessis for one as CSK slipped to 3/4.

Boult claimed his third wicket as Jadeja fell for seven.

Captain M S Dhoni was sent back by leggie Rahul Chahar for 16.

Chahar dismissed Deepak Chahar for a duck as CSK slumped 43/7 in the ninth over.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians acting-captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl.

Pollard is leading Mumbai in the absence of Rohit Sharma who is out with a hamstring injury.

Mumbai made one change with Saurabh Tiwary coming in for Rohit. CSK have made three changes as Gaikwad, Jagadeesan and Imran Tahir replaced Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai have won six out of the nine games, while CSK are languishing at the bottom with with just three wins from 10 outings.