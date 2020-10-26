IPL 2020: CSK's tale of woes

The amazingly consistent run of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end with M S Dhoni's men failing to qualify for the play-offs for the first time. Though CSK downed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to keep their slim hopes alive, Rajasthan Royals' win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday night meant it was all over for the Yellow Brigade.

CSK began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the opening game on September 19, but they were never really in the hunt this season. They could notch up only four wins from 12 games so far.



The shaky middle order, fitness issues, and above all the departure of key player Suresh Raina from the UAE even before the start of the tournament meant CSK fell in the group stage for the first time in 11 editions.

Ageing squad

There has been no denying that CSK is an ageing side. However, the triumph in 2018 when they made a return to the competition after serving a two-year suspension for the 2013 spot-fixing scandal and the narrow loss to Mumbai in last year's final had masked their weaknesses. But the long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of game time for veterans such as Dhoni, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav plus injury worries to key all-rounder Dwayne Bravo hurt them badly. Poor fielding also added to their woes.



Sam Curran pulled his weight in the CSK ranks. Photo: Twitter/IPL

Young all-rounder San Curran was the saving grace, while veteran opener Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone in patches.

CSK lost a couple of games from winning positions against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals. They were cruising at 90/1 at the halfway stage in their chase of 168 against KKR, while dropping centurion Shikhar Dhawan on a couple of occasions and the injury to Bravo at a critical phase cost them the game against Delhi.



CSK paid heavily for not investing in a talented young middle-order batsman. The rigid tactics of Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming did not help the team's cause either. In hindsight Ruturaj Gaikwad, who starred in the win over RCB, should have been given more chances instead of an awfully out-of-form Jadhav.



Kedar Jadhav had a horror run in IPL 2020. Photo: BCCI/IPL

Experienced leggie Imran Tahir got a look-in only at the fag end of the campaign, while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood featured in just three games.

Dhoni's struggles



Age catches up with everyone and Dhoni is no different. One of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball, 'Captain Cool' was a pale shadow of his former self. Though he held his own behind the stumps, Dhoni cut a sorry figure with the bat.



CSK have easily been the most consistent side in the history of IPL. Three title triumphs, five runner-up finishes plus two play-off spots are no mean achievement. Despite the setback this season it will be foolhardy to write them off next edition. The team management will be eagerly looking forward to the next auction to get their act together.



It goes without saying CSK need to infuse young blood. As for Dhoni's future, it's up to the great man to decide whether he wants to have a final shot at IPL glory before calling it quits from the game.

