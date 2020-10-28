IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians restrict RCB to 164/6

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 164/6 in the IPL here on Wednesday.

RCB got off to a solid start as Josh Philippe (33) and Devdutt Padikkal added 71 for the opening wicket. Rahul Chahar proved the breakthrough for Mumbai as Philippe was stumped.

RCB were sitting pretty at 88/1 at the halfway stage.

Jasprit Bumrah removed captain Virat Kohli for nine. It was the pacer's 100th IPL wicket.

Padikkal brought up his fifty off 30 balls.

RCB lost their way once AB de Villiers was sent back by Mumbai captain Kieron Pollard for 15.

Bumrah removed Padikkal (74) and Shivam Dube (2) in quick succession as RCB slipped to 134/5.

Padikkal hit 12 fours and a six in his 45-ball knock.

Bumrah ended up with 3/14.





